Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12.

Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile.

Columbus police say the 20-year-old was killed in broad daylight on Georgetown Drive. Ring camera footage of the incident showed Daniel being shot by another young man.

His mom says the loss of her son completely tore her.

Earlier, Daniel’s loved ones gathered at Warehouse 9 in Columbus to remember him.

“Steven was like my best friend, my cousin. We grew up playing youth football together. We went to high school together. We went to college together. We hung out a lot. He was a very special young man, personally. He always smiled. He was always carefree,” said the victim’s best friend Travon Alexander.

Columbus police have still not made any arrests in the case.

They ask anyone with information to contact authorities.

