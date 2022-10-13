Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

George W. Bush to be honored in Washington on World AIDS Day

FILE - President George W. Bush makes a statement with first lady Laura Bush, right, on World...
FILE - President George W. Bush makes a statement with first lady Laura Bush, right, on World AIDS Day, at the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2008 in Washington. The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition announced Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, that it will honor Bush and the former first lady on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, during its annual Tribute Celebration, for their work on combatting HIV/AIDS worldwide.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, are returning to Washington next month to be recognized for their work on combatting HIV/AIDS worldwide.

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition announced Thursday that it will honor Bush and the former first lady on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, during its annual Tribute Celebration.

The Bushes will receive the Global Leadership Award for establishing the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, in 2003. Bush announced the program in his State of the Union address in January 2003. He signed legislation to establish it in May 2003.

Liz Schrayer, the coalition’s president and CEO, called the AIDS relief program “one of the most significant achievements in global health in our lifetime.” In a statement, she also praised the Bushes for “transformational leadership” in launching it nearly 20 years ago.

PEPFAR is the largest commitment by any nation in history to address a single disease.

Since the program’s inception, the U.S. government has spent nearly $100 billion to respond to HIV/AIDS worldwide, saving 21 million lives, preventing millions of infections and making strides to control the HIV/AIDS pandemic in more than 50 countries, mostly in Africa and the Caribbean, according to the State Department.

The Bushes were most recently in Washington in September. Laura Bush was a guest of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at a White House music event on the South Lawn featuring Elton John, a longtime advocate for people with HIV/AIDS.

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition is a network of 500 businesses and nongovernmental organizations, national security and foreign policy experts, and business, religious, academic, military and community leaders from across the United States who support investing in development and diplomacy alongside defense.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
Neighbors react to double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Traffic alert
Vehicle crash leaves southbound lanes on I-185 blocked in Columbus
Friend of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speaks
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy was dropped off by van, then struck and killed, police said
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for his sexual misconduct...
No jail time for Cuba Gooding Jr. in forcible touching case
Pope’s Haunted Farm now open for season
Pope’s Haunted Farm now open for season