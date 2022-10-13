Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death in jail

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway at the Lee County Jail.

On October 12, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a 33-year-old male inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Officials say the inmate used a sheet and hung it from the ceiling.

Lee County Jail staff started life saving efforts and contacted emergency services. The inmate was then transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were contacted to conduct an independent investigation - which is standard procedure.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until all family members have been notified.

