Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Smiths Station man on voyeurism charge

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a report pertaining to voyeurism videos.

On October 12, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report pertaining to voyeurism videos of juvenile females under the age of 17. Investigators were notified and obtained videos that had been taken by cell phone in a bathroom in the home.

A search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Lee Rd. 243 in Smiths Station where 30-year-old William Jeffrey Lytton was taken into custody.

Lytton was transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed and admitted to taking the videos of the children. He was arrested and charged on one count of voyeurism in the first degree. He has since bonded out of jail on a $3,000 bond.

The investigation continues and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

