Local non-profit helping family of children in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit is helping the family of the children who were involved in the deadly hit-and-run accident that happened last week on Steam Mill Road in Columbus.

They are asking for the help of the community to help raise burial funds of the 13-year-old who lost her life.

A source close to the family tells us she and 11-year-old brother were headed to Rothschild Leadership Academy at the time of the accident.

Now, the organization called F.A.I.T.H. - or Feeding, Accepting, Inspiring The Hurting Inc. - along with Corinth Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a benefit drive for the family.

“That they would receive encouragement and hope, and caring from the community, and I pray that this will touch someone heart, that they will give cheerfully not grudgingly but cheerfully.”

You can make check payable to F.A.I.T.H., Inc. and place in the memo line ‘Pugh Benefit Drive’ at 531 Veterans Parkway in Columbus - or you can bring money to the same address. You can also Cashapp $FAITHAccepting.

The deadline to donate is November 1.

