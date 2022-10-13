Local philanthropist, Scott’s Miracle Riders honor breast cancer patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local philanthropist, Wanda Amos, and Scott’s Miracle Riders made their rounds for the yearly staff appreciation lunches at the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

Cupcakes were decorated with a pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We just want to thank the community for all their support and we see it in large ways,” said Andrew William Pippas, Chief of Medical Oncology at Piedmont Columbus Regional. “We see it in small ways- but we live in a town of gratitude and we are so grateful that people come forward giving us a chance to build a facility like this in Columbus to take care of people.”

Amos and the Miracle Riders honored those currently in treatment, survivors, and caregivers who provide support and treatment.

