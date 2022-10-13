Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Midtown Columbus business dealing with repeated vandalism

By Amaya Graham
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Repeated business break-ins in Columbus’ midtown are starting to add up financially for owners.

The owner of Simply Carol’s Hair Salon, Carolyn Freeman, says they have been dealing with the aftermath of vandals hitting their business for four weeks now.

Freeman says it started with derogatory words painted on the walls. She says this is the first time in her six years in this building.

Carolyn Freeman says the vandalism started with BROKEN windows. The business beside her had their windows broken first, then a week later, her back window was busted.

“One day last week in the window my window was broken, so it’s just been going on from one week to the other, but like I said, we did find on the video we saw that the young man that was doing the writing on the wall,” says Carolyn Freeman

These burglars not only broke windows but spray-painting pornographic images on all three nearby businesses. I spoke to another business owner who did not want to be identified. However, she says whoever is doing this should be ashamed.

“Like I said, I don’t see why kids have to go around and do vandalism to feel good or think they’re being brave because they certainly aren’t.”

With four weeks of damage Freeman says she has to put out the money she didn’t anticipate. Freeman says it is costing her money and is starting to get terrifying.

“At this point, now it’s getting Leary afraid because now you know it’s getting escalated. You don’t know what’s going to happen next. You know we may walk out and find anything,” says freeman

The officer, in this case, says he will try his best to patrol that area often. However, if you are caught vandalizing property, you can find yourself behind bars and charged with Criminal Damage to Property, spending 1 to 10 yrs. in prison, plus fines.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
Neighbors react to double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Traffic alert
Vehicle crash leaves southbound lanes on I-185 blocked in Columbus
Kevin Dietz
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
Rep. Sanford Bishop makes campaign stop in Columbus to educate voters
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
Rep. Sanford Bishop makes campaign stop in Columbus to educate voters
Rep. Sanford Bishop makes campaign stop in Columbus to educate voters