OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika police are investigating a property theft at an Ulta on Enterprise Drive.

According to authorities, security footage shows two adult suspects with a juvenile going into the store at about 3 p.m.

The suspects’ descriptions can be seen in the photos below:

Opelika police searching for suspects in Ulta theft (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Police say several perfume bottles were stolen before the women exited the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.

