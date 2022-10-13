Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika police searching for suspects in Ulta theft

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika police are investigating a property theft at an Ulta on Enterprise Drive.

According to authorities, security footage shows two adult suspects with a juvenile going into the store at about 3 p.m.

The suspects’ descriptions can be seen in the photos below:

Opelika police searching for suspects in Ulta theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Ulta theft(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Police say several perfume bottles were stolen before the women exited the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
Neighbors react to double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
Friend of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speaks
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Traffic alert
Vehicle crash leaves southbound lanes on I-185 blocked in Columbus

Latest News

WestRock Paper Mill strike begins in Russell County
WestRock union employees walk away from big payouts in rejecting deal
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death in jail
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death in jail
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Big debate weekend for Senate, governor | 2022 Georgia election news
With the anticipation of thousands of fans to attend Friday’s game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium,...
Phenix City Schools releases guidelines for Central v. Auburn football game