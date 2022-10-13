Phenix City Schools releases guidelines for Central v. Auburn football game

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of thousands of fans to attend Friday’s game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, Phenix City Schools has released guidelines and safety protocols.

Below are guideline changes that will take place for the upcoming Central High School vs. Auburn High School football game to expedite traffic flow, bolster safety protocols, and improve the overall game experience.

General admission tickets will no longer be sold which allows fans to choose which side they sit on.

Ticket sales are capped and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Central High School’s GoFan page will only sell tickets for the home side. Auburn High School’s GoFan page will sell only tickets for visitors. The fans will have to enter the stadium on the side that they purchased the ticket for and access to the opposite side of the stadium will be closed off.

The home side will have access to the concession stand, Kona Ice, and Chick-Fil-A. The visitors’ side will have access to the concession stand, and the baseball concessions stand.

Fans will be required to sit in the stands and will not be allowed to stand on the fencing surrounding the stadium.

Anyone entering the pass gate at the baseball field entrance will be allowed to cross to the home side until 8:00. After 8:00, they will not be allowed to cross over and must sit on the visitors side.

