Pope’s Haunted Farm now open for season

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - This Halloween season is full of more tricks than treats.

Pope’s Haunted Farm is open for the season and we are screaming... with joy, of course!

Pope’s has four different attractions for visitors:

Haunted Hayride (Body Snatchers):

Over 1 mile ride through the woods

Tractor drawn wagon holds up to 40 people

NEW: Haunted Buggy Ride

Haunted Barn (Twisted Dreams):

11,000 sq. ft. scare factory

Over 30 different scenes

Haunted Forest (Stranger Things):

Over a half mile walk

This attraction is considered the most intense of them all



Pope’s is open every Friday and Saturday - through October 29 - from 7:30 p.m. EST to 11:00 p.m. EST.

Pope’s Haunted Farm is the longest known running haunted attraction in Alabama and has been operating for 27 consecutive years.

For pricing, directions, tickets, and discounts, click HERE.

Pope’s is located at Lee Rd 724 in Salem, Alabama.

Beware - you’re in for a scare!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.