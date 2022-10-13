Pope’s Haunted Farm now open for season

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - This Halloween season is full of more tricks than treats.

Pope’s Haunted Farm is open for the season and we are screaming... with joy, of course!

Pope’s has four different attractions for visitors:

  • Haunted Hayride (Body Snatchers):
    Over 1 mile ride through the woods
    Tractor drawn wagon holds up to 40 people
  • NEW: Haunted Buggy Ride
  • Haunted Barn (Twisted Dreams):
    11,000 sq. ft. scare factory
    Over 30 different scenes
  • Haunted Forest (Stranger Things):
    Over a half mile walk
    This attraction is considered the most intense of them all

Pope’s is open every Friday and Saturday - through October 29 - from 7:30 p.m. EST to 11:00 p.m. EST.

Pope’s Haunted Farm is the longest known running haunted attraction in Alabama and has been operating for 27 consecutive years.

For pricing, directions, tickets, and discounts, click HERE.

Pope’s is located at Lee Rd 724 in Salem, Alabama.

Beware - you’re in for a scare!

