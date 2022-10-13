Rain moving out, Sun returning this afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After much needed rainfall Wednesday and early this morning, that rain is pushing out thanks to an advancing cold front. In its wake, noticeably cooler and drier air is on the way.

A cold front will really dry us out by the end of today and the rest of the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain and storms end by 9 AM ET. Clouds will be stubborn until about midday in most places, before the sunshine increases the rest of the day and most of us will finish out the day with a lot of sunshine. The one exception may be our southeastern communities. As we dry out, it will be a bit breezy at times. Humidity begins to come down. Temperatures max out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Highs reach 80 degrees this afternoon as the sun returns. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear by evening. Turning cooler overnight with lows early Friday in the mid 40s north to low 50s south.

You'll be reaching for the sleeves again by morning! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny and beautiful Friday afternoon with highs between 75 and 80 degrees. The good stuff keeps coming for your weekend plans! Abundant sunshine Saturday. After temperatures start off in the upper 40s to near 50 before reaching the low 80s in the afternoon. Morning sun will give way to more clouds Sunday afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday night/Monday as of now.

Look at that sunshine returning! Nice fall weather, too. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A big dose of fall air moves in the rest of next week. Highs will be in the 60s for a few days with lows in the 30s to near 40. Some outside of Columbus could have their first frost of the season. We’ll keep you posted on that!

After warm afternoons this weekend, we expect sweater weather to settle in next week! (Source: WTVM Weather)

