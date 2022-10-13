Rep. Sanford Bishop makes campaign stop in Columbus to educate voters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A long-time Congressman hoping to be re-elected stopped by the Fountain City today to talk to Muscogee County voters. Congressman Sandford Bishop not only educated voters on his role in office, but he also spoke about key issues voters should keep in mind ahead of the November election.

The state of the economy has been a huge topic of discussion. During his stop, Congressman Bishop made sure voters were aware of the relief funds his office provided to help Muscogee County and surrounding areas handle inflation.

Since the ‘90s, Congressman Sanford Bishop has served in Congress. The former lawyer represents District two, serving people residing in middle and southwest Georgia.

“He takes care of his community and the surrounding areas, and that’s a great accomplishment for any Senator,” said Columbus resident Pennie Manigault.

Part of his role involves serving on the House Committee on Appropriations, overseeing federal funding. With his experience in the position in 2003, during a stop to Columbus Wednesday, Congressman Bishop told local voters about things his office did to help Georgians through the pandemic.

“Large communities like Columbus got millions of dollars to supplement their budgets,” said Congressman Bishop.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Americans have paid the price while shopping for everyday items. During his trip to the Fountain City, Congressman Bishop highlighted how recent passage of laws to curb inflation, like the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

“Insulin is life-saving but it costs many people $200 to $900 a month, and folks can’t afford to pay that. What were able to do in the Inflation Reduction Act was to lower the cost and put a cap on that insulin at $35 a month,” said Representative Bishop.

Congressman Bishop also denounced Russian President Vladmir Putin for his role in the war with Ukraine.

“Every Democracy in the world now is being challenged by these authoritarian actors. And so, what we’ve got to do is we can’t allow ourselves to be bullied -- allow a bully like Putin to just decide he’s just going to take over,” said Congressman Bishop.

He also gave his opinion on what he believes is the greatest threat to democracy, saying, “There are voting restrictions that are being put in place all across the country which will limit the strength of our vote. So we’ve got to vote like we’ve never voted before and we’ve got to protect our voting rights.”

News Leader 9 also reached out to Congressman Bishop’s opponent, Chris West. But, we did not receive a response. However, West made a Facebook post-Tuesday, saying he recently visited Muscogee County before heading to Sumter County to talk to voters and then meeting with Governor Brian Kemp and his wife, Marty.

Early voting is set to begin on Oct. 17. Anyone unable to make it to a polling location has until Oct. 28 to request an absentee ballot. Early voting will end on Nov. 4 and the official election day is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.