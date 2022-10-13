Auburn student pharmacy association to host breast cancer awareness fundraiser
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and The Student National Pharmaceutical Association at Auburn University is hosting a fundraising event next week.
The event is set to take place October 22 from 6 - 8 p.m. in 2326 at the Melton Student Center. This event will focus on breast cancer awareness for women and how breast cancer may look in the African-American community.
News Leader 9 spoke with President Sara Chirambo to discuss the event with us!
Full interview below:
To purchase tickets to the event, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.