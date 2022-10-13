Auburn student pharmacy association to host breast cancer awareness fundraiser

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and The Student National Pharmaceutical Association at Auburn University is hosting a fundraising event next week.

The event is set to take place October 22 from 6 - 8 p.m. in 2326 at the Melton Student Center. This event will focus on breast cancer awareness for women and how breast cancer may look in the African-American community.

News Leader 9 spoke with President Sara Chirambo to discuss the event with us!

Full interview below:

To purchase tickets to the event, click HERE.

