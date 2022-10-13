This October, visit the Boutique at Spencer Cancer Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cancer treatment center in Opelika has a unique shop that helps cancer patients find a sense of normalcy during a difficult time.

At the Boutique at the Spencer Cancer Center, women can find the perfect mastectomy bra, mastectomy prosthetic, or wig with the help of an onsite certified mastectomy fitter.

At a glance, you would think the boutique is a regular gift shop. But, it opens up into what looks like the women’s section of a top retail store.

“We try not to make it look like a typical doctor office, we wanted it to look like a boutique, like you’re walking into a Victoria’s Secret,” says Kittle Clark, Boutique employee and certified mastectomy fitter.

The Boutique also sales “chemo beanies” or slip-on head covers, fashionable hats, headscarves, and even swimsuits.

Helping women in the stages after surgery means a lot to Clark.

“It’s honestly the best feeling in the world, knowing that we contribute to making somebody feel that happy again,” says Clark, “It gives women that sense of empowerment back. Yes, I went through this struggle. Yes, I’ve survived and now I can come into somewhere that makes me feel beautiful.”

You do not have to be a current patient at Spencer Cancer Center to visit the Boutique, employees like Clark are certified to serve any patients in the community or surrounding areas.

