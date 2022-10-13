Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks.

The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured.

Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock on Warm Springs Road.

Twenty-six-year-old Kevin Boyd did not make it out alive. Another man was injured in the fire, and a friend says he is doing better.

The early morning fire displaced twenty-three families.

One mom who had to escape the fire from her third-floor balcony with her son says she is grateful to have made it out alive. She was also a friend of the man who died.

“I had no other exit but to go down the balcony from the third floor, so I went balcony to balcony me and my child. I just don’t know, it can happen to anybody, and it’s scary. Kevin was a person that would come over. We would play cards, have fun game nights and just to see one moment you’re here and the next moment you’re not. I just feel so sorry for his family and friends,” said the woman.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
Neighbors react to double homicide on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
Friend of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speaks
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Traffic alert
Vehicle crash leaves southbound lanes on I-185 blocked in Columbus

Latest News

Local philanthropist, Wanda Amos, and Scott’s Miracle Riders made their rounds for the yearly...
Local philanthropist, Scott’s Miracle Riders honor breast cancer patients
The Student National Pharmaceutical Assoc. at Auburn to host breast cancer awareness fundraiser
Auburn student pharmacy association to host breast cancer awareness fundraiser
Pope’s Haunted Farm now open for season
Pope’s Haunted Farm now open for season
Auburn’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat is returning this Halloween!
Auburn to hold annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Halloween