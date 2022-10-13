Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks.

The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured.

Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock on Warm Springs Road.

Twenty-six-year-old Kevin Boyd did not make it out alive. Another man was injured in the fire, and a friend says he is doing better.

The early morning fire displaced twenty-three families.

One mom who had to escape the fire from her third-floor balcony with her son says she is grateful to have made it out alive. She was also a friend of the man who died.

“I had no other exit but to go down the balcony from the third floor, so I went balcony to balcony me and my child. I just don’t know, it can happen to anybody, and it’s scary. Kevin was a person that would come over. We would play cards, have fun game nights and just to see one moment you’re here and the next moment you’re not. I just feel so sorry for his family and friends,” said the woman.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.