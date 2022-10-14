Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month.

In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.

Right in the basement of First Baptist Church in Camden, Alabama the Anderson family sent in their tape.

Molly Howard, owner of Studio 3:19 in Opelika says the family has been longtime fans and this was a dream come true.

“So its interesting because we lost. So people saw us loose Tuesday night and they were not expecting us to be back. Well, they brought us back because they were like, ‘Y’all are wild.’ They were like, ‘We know that y’all lost or whatever but we going to bring you back.’ So obviously, I can’t tell you what happens in the next two episodes,” said Howard.

The Anderson Family will be appearing on a new episode Thursday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 24 at 6 p.m central.

