Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare Systems hosts Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System and Russell County Veterans Council hosted Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell County and Phenix City today.

The event was hosted at Mother Mary Mission on Seale Road in Phenix City.

“Today, we have a multitude of VA services represented here. We have our Women Veterans Program, we have our mammography coordination representative, we have maternity coordinator, we have several of our social work services available,” said Dr. Rekeia Williams, Women Veterans Program Manager at Central Alabama VA.

“Our women have not been given everything they need. The VA was originally created just to take care of men,” said Leroy Davis, Jr. “So we know that our female veterans work, they go to war, they go through training, just like men. So now we want to show them all that the VA has to give them.”

The event was composed of many vendors and resources to increase awareness, understanding, and utilization of VA services and benefits, and the Women’s Health Program.

