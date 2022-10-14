Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare Systems hosts Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell Co.

An American flag
An American flag(Pixabay)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System and Russell County Veterans Council hosted Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell County and Phenix City today.

The event was hosted at Mother Mary Mission on Seale Road in Phenix City. 

“Today, we have a multitude of VA services represented here. We have our Women Veterans Program, we have our mammography coordination representative, we have maternity coordinator, we have several of our social work services available,” said Dr. Rekeia Williams, Women Veterans Program Manager at Central Alabama VA.

“Our women have not been given everything they need. The VA was originally created just to take care of men,” said Leroy Davis, Jr. “So we know that our female veterans work, they go to war, they go through training, just like men. So now we want to show them all that the VA has to give them.”

The event was composed of many vendors and resources to increase awareness, understanding, and utilization of VA services and benefits, and the Women’s Health Program.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speaks
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
Randy Navarre
Auburn standoff suspect dies in Lee County Jail, says coroner
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
WestRock Paper Mill strike begins in Russell County
WestRock union employees walk away from big payouts in rejecting deal
Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Smiths Station man on voyeurism charge
Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Smiths Station man on voyeurism charge

Latest News

On Friday, the state’s highest court issued orders pertaining to defendants in Macon and...
Victoryland asks Alabama Supreme Court to reconsider electronic bingo decision
Fair Food Fight
GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR: Fair Food Fight
Livestock competitions
GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR: Livestock competitions
Experience Wall-2-Wall
GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR: Wall-2-Wall