Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County daughter has been arrested after her mom died from injuries in a dog attack.

On October 7, at 7:45 p.m., Troup Co. officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive stating that an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.

Once deputies arrived on scene and entered the home, they made contact with an elderly female laying in the floor suffering from visible wounds. The deputy also encountered three large dogs in the home and had to deploy O/C spray in the direction of the dogs at which time they exited the home through a “doggie door” to the back yard.

80-year-old Rosetta Gesselman was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

The Troup County Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation and the capture of the dogs which were one female pit bull mix and two male pit bull / great mastiff mixes. Officials say one of the dogs was captured and later euthanized and the other two had to be put down by first responders on the scene due to their aggressiveness.

After an investigation, it was determined the dog’s owner, Tongia Gesselman, who is the daughter of the victim, knew the dogs had previously killed family pets and had also bit someone which required a hospital visit. These incidents were never reported by Gesselman and at the time of this incident, Gesselman was not home.

48-year-old Tongia Gesselman is being charged with reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speaks
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
Randy Navarre
Auburn standoff suspect dies in Lee County Jail, says coroner
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
WestRock Paper Mill strike begins in Russell County
WestRock union employees walk away from big payouts in rejecting deal
Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Smiths Station man on voyeurism charge
Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Smiths Station man on voyeurism charge

Latest News

Fair Food Fight
GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR: Fair Food Fight
Livestock competitions
GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR: Livestock competitions
Experience Wall-2-Wall
GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR: Wall-2-Wall
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Debate season underway | 2022 Georgia election news