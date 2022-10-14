First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits military families at Fort Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited military families at Fort Benning today, showing her support for their service and sacrifice. After flying into the Army post on Air Force Two, she talked about an initiative the Biden Administration has been working on to continue supporting local service members.

In 2011, Dr. Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama launched the “Joining Forces Initiative.” During her speech today, Biden spoke about how it’s aimed at continuing military support well beyond President Biden’s time in office.

“Military families are our family -- our American family, and we look out for each other. We take care of our own. With all my heart, thank you for your service and your sacrifice,” said First Lady Biden.

The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke to dozens of military families at Fort Benning Thursday.

“As our wars end, people may forget that your service and your sacrifice continue,” said Biden.

Before stopping at each table, asking for feedback to deliver to her husband, President Biden, the First Lady, talked about her “Joining Forces” initiative, launched 11 years ago.

“Your physical, social and emotional health are critical to our national security, and that’s what “Joining Forces,” my White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors, is all about. “We’re supporting military kid’s education. So students with disabilities have the resources that they need to thrive in their classrooms. And we’re amplifying on-base and off-base resources like vet centers so that military families can get mental health support when they need it,” she added.

We also talked to one couple who was there - the Dallys - both drill instructors on the Army post.

“Being able to transfer education systems from one state to another isn’t always easy, and I’m really happy to see that someone sees that because it’s one of my biggest frustrations when we do get to a new location,” said Shavonna Dally.

Dally says though balancing work-life was tough for her and her husband when they were first stationed at Fort Benning, the job has been rewarding.

“Coming here to Fort Benning and integrating into an environment that was unknown and challenging, I would say was probably the most rewarding thing I could’ve done,” said Dally.

Dr. Jill Biden will be staying overnight on base. Tomorrow morning, she will meeting with service members in basic training and host a roundtable discussion with military families on base.

