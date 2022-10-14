Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes.

It will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at Christ Community Church on Milgen Road in Columbus at 3 p.m.

A short graveside service will be immediately after at green acres cemetery and the repast will be at Carver High School.

The family leaves behind 15-year old Braylon Jakes, a sophomore at Carver High School. He rode home with his teammates that night.

If you’d like to help the Jakes’ family funeral expenses, you can cash app Braylon at $Brayj23.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.