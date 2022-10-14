Georgia leads the U.S. in Positive Flu Cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health experts say the Peach State is topping the nation in positive flu cases.

“Given what we’ve seen in Australia this summer, our summer their winter, it’s reasonable to expect we’re going to see a significant flu season this year,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator.

According to the CDC, Georgia indeed is in the middle of a significant flu season.

This map shows the weekly flu activity in the U.S. Since May, Georgia started this flu season at a minimal level. Then, gradually moving up to moderate in September. Now, in week 39 of flu season Georgia is one out of two states showing up red or high risk on the map.

Health experts say the Peach State is topping the nation in positive flu cases.

Children are believed to be among the most at risk this season. Local urgent care centers and clinics are seeing a lot of children testing positive.

“Especially in the past two weeks, we’ve probably gone from a couple test here and there to 85% of our patients having the flu,” says a nurse practitioner at an urgent care in Columbus.

“They’re touching everything, they’re getting into everything so you want to make sure you’re keeping their world as clean as possible,” says Pamela Kirkland of the West Central Health District.

One way to stay well this season, once you start to see symptoms is stay home until you are sure you do not have the flu.

“People will come in with one day of symptoms and they’re testing negative and they’re going back to school and back to work, two days later they’re positive for the flu, but they’ve had all the symptoms all those days,” says the nurse practitioner.

The best way to protect yourself is to get the flu vaccination. Those most at risk this season include adults 65 years and older, adults with certain chronic health conditions like diabetes or asthma, children ages 2-4, and pregnant women.

It is encouraged for everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccination this season.

“You definitely want to get a flu vaccine, so in case you do get the flu, it’s not as severe and you won’t have those complications that could lead to hospitalization or death,” says Kirkland.

For more information about the flu, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.