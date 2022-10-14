Gorgeous afternoons ahead, Big chill next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nice few days are ahead; the mornings will be quite cool and the afternoons mild to warm. A strong cold front moves in next week sending us the coldest air of the season so far.

Nothing but sun as we wrap up the workweek on this Friday. After temperatures start off in the 40s and low 50s, we’ll end up between 75 and 80 degrees.

Temperatures reach the 70s this afternoon; highs in the mid to upper 70s! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Bring a jacket for your Friday night plans as temperature drop quickly once the sun goes down! 60s early in the evening, followed by 50s.

Jackets and stadium blankets are probably a good idea tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Most of us start off in the upper 40s and lower 50s at sunrise Saturday. Full sunshine will warm us up into the low 80s or even a few mid 80s south. Clouds start to roll in by Sunday afternoon, but our temperatures still look even a bit warmer during the afternoon hours as we top out in the mid 80s; a few of the normally warmer spots may even climb into the upper 80s.

Cool mornings and warm afternoons will be the name of the game over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Our next cold front is scheduled to move in Monday morning. There may be just enough moisture to kick off a few showers Sunday night and Monday, but right now about 20-30% of the area is forecast to get rain, and it doesn’t look like much.

Some showers are possible Sunday night/Monday, but moisture looks pretty limited as of now. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The big story by far will be the colder air moving in next week, especially Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday! For the third week of October this is cold, and more like December to be honest. Computer models continue to trend colder and we are expecting highs in the low 60s and widespread 30s by Wednesday and Thursday morning. That means some communities away from the city and in our northern areas have a decent chance of seeing their first frost of the season, which would be quite early.

With forecast lows in the 30s now for most of us by mid next week, the concern for frosty spots is growing! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Stay tuned; we’ll be refining the details as we get closer!

Warm this weekend compared to the blast of colder air expected next week! (Source: WTVM Weather)

