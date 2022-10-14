Mobile clinics coming to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mobile health clinic will be hitting the streets in the Chattahoochee Valley soon.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff secured new resources to offer mobile health clinic options to families across southwest Georgia.

These mobile clinics will help provide mobile and accessible medical services to communities in need across the region.

Ossoff says it’s important for rural parts of Georgia to have access to healthcare.

“Being so far from checkups appointments doctor’s offices is worrying and that’s why I’ve been working to make more mobile medical services these mobile clinics that can go out into rural areas that can go into neighborhoods and communities available for Georgia families.”

Ossoff says expansions have already begun, and you can see these mobile clinics in the area soon.

