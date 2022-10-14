Business Break
Lanett officers investigating a shooting involving six people

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officers in Lanett are investigating a shooting that sent six people to the hospital overnight.

All six people are in stable condition today. And, according to Lanett’s interim Police Chief, investigators have identified multiple people of interest in connection to the shooting.

“We have information that there were a lot of people at the house at the time. If any of those people have any information or any of the neighbors have information that we might not have gotten yet, please contact Lanett police department,” said Interim Chief of Police, Richard Casner.

Around 9:30 Thursday night, officers responded to the 1900 block of 50th Avenue in reference to a shooting. When police arrived on scene, six people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Interim Chief of Police, Richard Casner said the house is known as a hangout spot for family and friends of the neighborhood. But this night, an argument ended with multiple people being sent to the hospital.

“The people that were all injured were either involved or by standards of the incident seems to be a fight or beef between members of the family and friends in the area that all live in the same community,” said Casner.

Officials said medical treatment was provided by Lanett Fire and EMS, East Alabama Fire and EMS, East Alabama Medical Center EMS, and Huguley Fire Department and the victims were transported to different hospitals.

Casner said the public is not believed to be in any danger. He does believe there were multiple shooters across two locations.

“Since this was an incident that is seems a little more internal it’s not something like they are going to target innocent people,” Casner.

The case remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Lanett PD.

