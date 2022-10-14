Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pet(s) of the Week: Big Valley Animal Rescue

Furry friends searching for a home for the holidays.
Four furry friends searching for a home for the holidays.
Four furry friends searching for a home for the holidays.(Big Valley Animal Rescue)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s time for our favorite time of the week, where we get to show you furry friends that are in need of their ‘fur’-ever homes! Pet of the Week is here with a few pups from Big Valley Animal Rescue in Valley, Alabama. It’s almost time for the holidays and all these furry friends want is a family to call their own.

Caspian: 2-year-old mixed breed
Caspian: 2-year-old mixed breed(Big Valley Animal Rescue)

Caspian is a 2-year-old mix weighing in at 40 pounds. He is the perfect medium! He is great with dogs, cats and kids (he wants as many friends as possible)! He is fully house, crate and leash trained. Caspian loves to give kisses and snuggles and will be stuck to you like glue if you decide to adopt him. He shows his excitement with wiggles, you can always tell how happy he is by the speed of the wiggle!

You can apply for Caspian here.

Beatrice: 3-year-old bulldog mix
Beatrice: 3-year-old bulldog mix(Big Valley Animal Rescue)

Next we want to introduce you to Beatrice! She has an award winning smile! She is a 3-year-old Bulldog mix and weighs 65 pounds. She is a big girl, head and all!

Beatrice has been with BVAR with nearly a year and still hasn’t found her forever family and we aren’t sure why! She is as sweet as they get. She just wants attention and love from every person she comes into contact with.

She is great with other dogs, but prefers a home without cats.

Furry friends that need a home for the holidays.
Furry friends that need a home for the holidays.(Big Valley Animal Rescue)

Along with Beatrice two of our past Pets of the Week are still looking for their home for the holidays. Jayda, Merlin and Beatrice have been at Big Valley Animal Rescue since last November. This means they have already spent an entire year of holidays without a family.

To learn more about Jayda, click here.

To learn more about Merlin, click here.

If you are interested in adopting any of these sweet dogs, apply here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speaks
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
Randy Navarre
Auburn standoff suspect dies in Lee County Jail, says coroner
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Smiths Station man on voyeurism charge
Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Smiths Station man on voyeurism charge
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event
INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event
Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween
Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks
Local philanthropist, Wanda Amos, and Scott’s Miracle Riders made their rounds for the yearly...
Local philanthropist, Scott’s Miracle Riders honor breast cancer patients