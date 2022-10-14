Business Break
Six injured in shooting on 50th Ave. SW in Lanett

Lanett police are investigating after six people were shot and injured Thursday night.
Lanett police are investigating after six people were shot and injured Thursday night.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after six people were shot and injured Thursday night.

On October 13, at approximately 9:41 p.m., officers received a call to the 1900 block of 50th Avenue SW in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officials determined that there were six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials say medical treatment was provided by Lanett Fire and EMS, East Alabama Fire and EMS, East Alabama Medical Center EMS, and Huguley Fire Department and the victims were transported to multiple different hospitals for further treatment.

Investigators located a secondary scene nearby that was related to the initial call.

According to Lanett investigators, the incident appears to be isolated in nature and the public is not believed to be in any danger. The investigation suggests that there were multiple shooters, with the secondary scene also containing firearm evidence.

All victims are believed to be in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Lanett PD at 334-644-2146.

