Sunny Weekend Ahead and Cool Temperatures are Rolling in Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you have any outdoor plans this sunny Friday, you might want to consider grabbing a light jacket before you head out because temperatures are going to drop into the 50s late tonight. However, the conditions this Friday evening are absolutely gorgeous, with clear skies and little to no mugginess. Kicking off the weekend, Saturday is going to be very similar to the conditions we experienced today and some of us could be waking up to temps in the upper 40s tomorrow morning, but temperatures will be warming up to the low 80s in the evening. Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid 80s for the forecasted high, and more clouds building in the evening.

Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM (WTVM Weather)

This increase in cloud cover Sunday evening is due to another cold front that will make its way through the Chattahoochee Valley on Monday. Starting the work week, Monday is going to be warmer and muggier with the front pushing through, with a 20% coverage of rain expected. However, big changes are in store after Monday with the front leaving us not high and dry, but COOL and dry : )

Moisture is going to be driven out of the Valley by Tuesday as the front advances. (WTVM Weather)

Temperatures are going to be taking a drop on Tuesday, with the forecast high in the low 60s! If that’s not enough, the morning lows for Wednesday are expected to reach the 30s! Wednesday is expected to be our chilliest day next week but we anticipate Thursday morning to be just as cold as Wednesday.

Very cool morning temperatures are on the way next week. (WTVM Weather)

After Monday, expect sunny and dry conditions into the weekend!

WTVM 9 DAY (WTVM Weather)

