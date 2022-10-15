14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for killing a man in Americus.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials got calls of a shooting at a home on East Forsyth Street. When officials arrived, they say the found 19-year-old Karl Styles injured. Styles was taken to Phoebe Putney in Albany where he later died.

The name of the suspect has not been released. However, the teen is facing multiple charges including, murder and aggravated assault.

