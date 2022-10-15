Business Break
Cold Nights on the Way

Elise’s Forecast
Very cool morning temperatures are on the way next week.
Very cool morning temperatures are on the way next week.(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What a beautiful Saturday in the Valley! Over the next few days we will pretty much see a “rinse and repeat” of these conditions. Tonight temperatures back in the mid 50s with clear skies - a pleasant fall evening. Then tomorrow another warm and sunny day! The start of our work week will bring about some changes. Another cold front Monday brings in some clouds, a few possible sprinkles, and the coldest air we’ve seen this season. That air will bring widespread 30s for overnight lows by Tuesday night. This also means afternoon highs will be cooler too. Tuesday afternoon we will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s!! That is a big change from what we are experiencing this weekend. The same conditions stick around for Wednesday and Thursday, so cold natured folks will definitely need a jacket if you have outdoor plans in the evenings. By the end of the week things will warm back up, and highs will be back in the low 70s. Next weekend looks like it will bring pleasant fall weather with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

