Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life.

Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter says she is in a medically induced coma right now adding that Sunday’s accident basically left her Mom crushed from her chest down.

Jennifer Gayle Durham was on her way home after dropping a friend off in Phenix City when she was hit by a Dodge Ram truck Sunday evening. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove Durham from her car after the truck crushed her vehicle.

Her daughter Shemeka Harris-Bush sits at her bedside from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening watching her mother battle for her life. Harris-Bush is concerned about city officials and public safety officers in Columbus not holding irresponsible drivers accountable.

“The Police officers and deputy sheriffs don’t have a lot of- they don’t have a lot of ability to chase them. I think they maybe want the police to chase them, but to our police commissioner, if you could contact state troopers this weekend and have state troopers out Friday, Saturday and Sunday policing our city, my mother would appreciate it I would appreciate it. I am devastated, my entire family is devastated. My mom is the matriarch of our family, the entire backbone,” said Harris-Bush.

Harris-Bush says her mother normally drives on Macon Road instead of Martin Luther King Blvd. Unfortunately on that particular Sunday, like every Sunday in Columbus, she says there was a car show going on in the streets of Columbus.

