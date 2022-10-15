Great Start to the Weekend with Cool Temps this Morning; Big Changes are Headed Our Way Come Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kicking off the weekend, Saturday is going to be very similar to the conditions we experienced yesterday and some of us are waking up to temps in the upper 40s this morning, but temperatures will be warming up to the low 80s in the evening. Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid 80s for the forecasted high, and more clouds building in the evening. This increase in cloud cover Sunday evening is due to another cold front that will make its way through the Chattahoochee Valley on Monday. Starting the work week, Monday is going to be warmer and muggier with the front pushing through, with a 20% coverage of rain expected. However, big changes are in store after Monday with the front leaving us not high and dry, but COOL and dry : ) Temperatures are going to be taking a drop on Tuesday, with the forecast high in the low 60s! If that’s not enough, the morning lows for Wednesday are expected to reach the 30s! Wednesday is expected to be our chilliest day next week but we anticipate Thursday morning to be just as cold as Wednesday. After Monday, expect sunny and dry conditions into the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.