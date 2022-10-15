Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Great Start to the Weekend with Cool Temps this Morning; Big Changes are Headed Our Way Come Monday

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kicking off the weekend, Saturday is going to be very similar to the conditions we experienced yesterday and some of us are waking up to temps in the upper 40s this morning, but temperatures will be warming up to the low 80s in the evening. Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid 80s for the forecasted high, and more clouds building in the evening. This increase in cloud cover Sunday evening is due to another cold front that will make its way through the Chattahoochee Valley on Monday. Starting the work week, Monday is going to be warmer and muggier with the front pushing through, with a 20% coverage of rain expected. However, big changes are in store after Monday with the front leaving us not high and dry, but COOL and dry : ) Temperatures are going to be taking a drop on Tuesday, with the forecast high in the low 60s! If that’s not enough, the morning lows for Wednesday are expected to reach the 30s! Wednesday is expected to be our chilliest day next week but we anticipate Thursday morning to be just as cold as Wednesday. After Monday, expect sunny and dry conditions into the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of handcuffs.
Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.
WestRock Paper Mill strike begins in Russell County
WestRock union employees walk away from big payouts in rejecting deal
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
Midtown Columbus business dealing with repeated vandalism
Midtown Columbus business dealing with repeated vandalism
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Sunny Weekend Ahead and Cool Temperatures are Rolling in Next Week
Highs climb well into the 70s today with full sunshine.
Gorgeous afternoons ahead, Big chill next week
Beautiful Friday weather and the weekend is looking good as well! Big changes are on the way...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go