Bring on the 60s!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Okay, not yet, but they are on the way! Lows tonight will only reach the upper 50s/low 60s, so not cool but not necessarily chilly heading out the door tomorrow. More cloudy than clear tonight and tomorrow too. Afternoon highs for your Monday will reach the upper 70s again, and it may feel a little muggy out there to some. Leaving the teeny tiniest chance of rain on the forecast for tomorrow, but I doubt any of us even see a sprinkle as a front approaches the area. However, said front WILL bring those lovely highs in the 60s by Tuesday! With this big wave of polar air it’s going to be cooooold overnight for a few days. Early mornings Wednesday-Friday will be in the 30s for most of us, and that means the potential for frost or even a freeze in some areas! Looking ahead at the next weekend conditions stay nice and fall-like with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.

