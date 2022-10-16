Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bring on the 60s!

Elise’s Forecast
Moisture is going to be driven out of the Valley by Tuesday as the front advances.
Moisture is going to be driven out of the Valley by Tuesday as the front advances.(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Okay, not yet, but they are on the way! Lows tonight will only reach the upper 50s/low 60s, so not cool but not necessarily chilly heading out the door tomorrow. More cloudy than clear tonight and tomorrow too. Afternoon highs for your Monday will reach the upper 70s again, and it may feel a little muggy out there to some. Leaving the teeny tiniest chance of rain on the forecast for tomorrow, but I doubt any of us even see a sprinkle as a front approaches the area. However, said front WILL bring those lovely highs in the 60s by Tuesday! With this big wave of polar air it’s going to be cooooold overnight for a few days. Early mornings Wednesday-Friday will be in the 30s for most of us, and that means the potential for frost or even a freeze in some areas! Looking ahead at the next weekend conditions stay nice and fall-like with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
A pair of handcuffs.
Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
WestRock Paper Mill strike begins in Russell County
WestRock union employees walk away from big payouts in rejecting deal
14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus

Latest News

Is It In The Cards WTVM
Warm Today and Tomorrow but get the Hoodies Ready for Tuesday
Very cool morning temperatures are on the way next week.
Cold Nights on the Way
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Great Start to the Weekend with Cool Temps this Morning; Big Changes are Headed Our Way Come Monday