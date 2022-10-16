Muscogee County School District holds Odis Spencer Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a day of celebration for members of the Muscogee County community.

Many gathered Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest Muscogee County School District Stadium, Odis Spencer Stadium.

“Well it’s such a fabulous facility. It’s one that’s going to be a benefit for all of our athletic teams district wide to be able to utilize. We’re hoping to be an economic catalyst for some activities at the state level. Whether GHSA or marching band competition. It’s designed for both those activities,” Dr. David F. Lewis, Muscogee County School District Superintendent said.

During the ceremony, officials recognized several guest, including a member of Odis Spencer’s family. Following the ribbon cutting, he spoke on what this meant for his father’s legacy.

It’s awesome, it’s something that you can be proud of. But at the same time, knowing his history and knowing the accomplishments he had makes it any better,” Odis Delando Spencer, Otis Spencer’s son said.

One spencer alumni in attendance once played for the late Odis Spencer and spoke on what this dedication not only meant for his coach but for his community.

“I have a lot of historical memories from here. From childhood, and I know the way things was and I see the way things are heading to. But I think it’s great for the community, it’s great for the students of this community, and Its great for them to be involved and have facilities to support them and their resource of their involvement,” Cardova Hall, Spencer Class of 1971 alum and former player of the late Otis Spencer said.

Another local resident says he’s excited for the possibilities and what it means to have this new venue in their community.

Just to see Columbus Georgia doing something all the negativity, all the wrong things. Just to see something good It’s a blessing to see it. I wish I had it in my time,” Joshua Jackson, a Columbus resident said.

Odis Spencer Stadium, alongside A.J. McClung Memorial and Kinnett Stadium will provide schools throughout the Muscogee county School District additional opportunities to carry out various athletic and community events.

The first game will be held next Thursday, when Kendrick plays host to Southwest.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.