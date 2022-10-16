Warm Today and Tomorrow but get the Hoodies Ready for Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley saw an absolutely gorgeous day yesterday and today is going to be quite similar. Today is a starting up slightly warmer and will be mostly sunny, but clouds will be building later this with temperatures in the mid 80s. This increase in cloud cover Sunday evening is due to another cold front that will make its way through the Chattahoochee Valley on Monday. Starting the work week, Monday will be warmer and muggier with the front pushing through, with a 10% coverage of rain expected. This rain is not the biggest switch-up heading our way this week. Significant changes are in store after Monday with the front leaving us not high and dry, but COOL and dry : ) Temperatures are going to be taking a drop on Tuesday, with the forecast high in the low 60s! If that’s not enough, the morning lows for Wednesday are expected to reach the 30s! Wednesday is expected to be our chilliest day next week but we anticipate Thursday morning to be just as cold as Wednesday. After Monday, expect sunny and dry conditions into the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.