Columbus sorority hosts breast cancer, vaccine event for community

Members of the Columbus Metro Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated along...
Members of the Columbus Metro Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated along with good health wins and several partners hosting a breast cancer and vaccine event for the community.(Source: WALB)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Members of the Columbus Metro Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and several partners hosted a breast cancer and vaccine event for the community.

The event theme: Preparation, Prevention, and Protection. The event combined breast cancer screenings education, healthy eating and fitness for prevention along with COVID-19 vaccinations in preparation for upcoming holiday travel. Organizers spoke with News Leader 9 on why it’s so important to address all these health topics within the community especially as the winter months approach us.

”We’re upcoming on the holidays - we want to keep people safe as they’re going to be with family, friends and loved one and we also want to make sure people know that prevention is always going to be the best. So, if you can figure things before they happen, do things such as healthy eating, get some physical activity to prevent some illnesses that’s your best course,” said Dolores Tarver with Delta Sigma Theta. “And learn what to look out for so they can get help as soon as possible.”

Medical professionals provided vaccines while a medical doctor at the event provided self-breast exam education, tips and instructions.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

