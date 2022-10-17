Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect pleaded guilty Monday.

In April 2019, Tellious Savalas Brown was arrested and charged with the murder of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn. Brown goes by the nickname “T-man.”

The shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. on April 23, 2019, near the intersection of Illges Road and Rigdon Road.

News Leader 9 first reported on Brown for another reason back in 2004 - when he was a toddler, Brown was kidnapped during a carjacking and held for $100,000 ransom. He was later found unharmed.

However, on October 17, Brown pled guilty to murder and other charges. Brown is also accused of armed robbery at Zaxby’s on Auburn Avenue in 2019 as well.

