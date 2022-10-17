Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Judge dismisses lawsuit over incoming lethal injection

A federal judge has dismissed an Kenneth Eugene Smith's claim seeking to block his upcoming...
A federal judge has dismissed an Kenneth Eugene Smith's claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed an inmate’s claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection.

The judge on Sunday granted Alabama’s request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited too late to file the challenge. However, the judge also warned Alabama’s prison commissioner to strictly follow established protocol when officials attempt to put Smith to death next month.

Smith is set to be executed by lethal injection Nov. 17  after being convicted in the murder-for-hire killing of 45-year-old Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
A pair of handcuffs.
Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.
Many gathered Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest Muscogee County...
Muscogee County School District holds Odis Spencer Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus

Latest News

UAB defeats Charlotte, 34-20
UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win
A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection...
Judge grills Alabama officials over lethal injection process
Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and...
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Young vs. Hooker a scintillating QB matchup if it happens