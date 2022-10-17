Business Break
Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

A pair of The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman's clothes in a grocery store.
A pair of The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store..(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store.

On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.

The victim was able to provide a description to police and Kroger staff who located the suspect on video in the store. Pictures from this video were released on social media shortly after the incident seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

On October 17, the suspect, 34-year-old Brandon Hill, called the LaGrange Police Department and volunteered to speak with detectives stating he was the person depicted in the pictures from Kroger. During this investigation, it was determined Hill had used his cell phone in an attempt to capture pictures and or video under the unsuspecting victims skirt.

Hill was arrested at this time and charged with one count of use of a device to film underneath an individuals clothing. He was also found to have an active warrant from Savannah for failure to appear.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603.

