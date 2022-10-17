Mild today, Feeling like winter the rest of the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm weather lovers should soak up the weather today before old man winter pays us an early visit much of the rest of the week.

Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are anticipated Monday PM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds mixed with some sun on this Monday; we’ll call it partly sunny. It will be mild and turning breezy right ahead of a game-changing cold front! Winds will be gusting between 20 and 25 mph this afternoon and evening. Highs mostly between 75 and 80 degrees.

Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80 in many spots today. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Turning clear tonight and much cooler. Staying breezy. Temperatures by sunrise Tuesday will mostly be in the 40s, but a few spots north could dip into the upper 30s. Despite a mostly sunny sky Tuesday, highs only reach the mid to upper 50s, which is a good 20 degrees cooler than today. Humidity will be very low as well.

Despite sunshine, it will be chilly and brisk all day Tuesday! (Source: WTVM Weather)

The coldest morning will be Wednesday and Thursday mornings with widespread lows in the 30s, near record lows for mid October. We are concerned about some frost for some Wednesday morning in wind-protected spots. A better chance of more folks getting frost Thursday morning as winds will be more relaxed. There could even be a light freeze in our northern counties. It’s time to start thinking about protecting sensitive plants.

Lows in the 30s area-wide by Wednesday AM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

This cold snap is a couple weeks ahead of schedule and usually we don’t start talking frost until late October or the first week or two of November.

Our first frost is usually a little bit later. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine. By the end of the week, we’ll actually have highs in the 70s again and it will feel more like fall.

After a cold mid-week, it does feel more like fall again by the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.