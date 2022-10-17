Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Mild today, Feeling like winter the rest of the workweek

Tyler’s forecast
Warm today as the breeze picks up. It will feel more like winter than fall for the rest of the workweek!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm weather lovers should soak up the weather today before old man winter pays us an early visit much of the rest of the week.

Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are anticipated Monday PM.
Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are anticipated Monday PM.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds mixed with some sun on this Monday; we’ll call it partly sunny. It will be mild and turning breezy right ahead of a game-changing cold front! Winds will be gusting between 20 and 25 mph this afternoon and evening. Highs mostly between 75 and 80 degrees.

Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80 in many spots today.
Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80 in many spots today.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Turning clear tonight and much cooler. Staying breezy. Temperatures by sunrise Tuesday will mostly be in the 40s, but a few spots north could dip into the upper 30s. Despite a mostly sunny sky Tuesday, highs only reach the mid to upper 50s, which is a good 20 degrees cooler than today. Humidity will be very low as well.

Despite sunshine, it will be chilly and brisk all day Tuesday!
Despite sunshine, it will be chilly and brisk all day Tuesday!(Source: WTVM Weather)

The coldest morning will be Wednesday and Thursday mornings with widespread lows in the 30s, near record lows for mid October. We are concerned about some frost for some Wednesday morning in wind-protected spots. A better chance of more folks getting frost Thursday morning as winds will be more relaxed. There could even be a light freeze in our northern counties. It’s time to start thinking about protecting sensitive plants.

Lows in the 30s area-wide by Wednesday AM.
Lows in the 30s area-wide by Wednesday AM.(Source: WTVM Weather)

This cold snap is a couple weeks ahead of schedule and usually we don’t start talking frost until late October or the first week or two of November.

Our first frost is usually a little bit later.
Our first frost is usually a little bit later.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine. By the end of the week, we’ll actually have highs in the 70s again and it will feel more like fall.

After a cold mid-week, it does feel more like fall again by the weekend.
After a cold mid-week, it does feel more like fall again by the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
A pair of handcuffs.
Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.
14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus
Many gathered Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest Muscogee County...
Muscogee County School District holds Odis Spencer Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Latest News

Warm today as the breeze picks up. It will feel more like winter than fall for the rest of the...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Moisture is going to be driven out of the Valley by Tuesday as the front advances.
Bring on the 60s!
Is It In The Cards WTVM
Warm Today and Tomorrow but get the Hoodies Ready for Tuesday
Very cool morning temperatures are on the way next week.
Cold Nights on the Way