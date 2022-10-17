Pull the Jackets Out, It’s Getting Cold

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We started off pretty overcast today but things have started to clear out as the anticipated front moves through the area. With the passing of this front will come cooler air and breezy, sometimes gusty, conditions for the next couple of days. Tonight we will be back in the 40s and as more of that colder air settles in temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s tomorrow afternoon. By tomorrow night we will see the coldest temperatures so far this season, with overnight lows in the 30s across the board. With that said, some places will see below freezing temperatures and will be under a freeze watch with this early burst of wintry air. Being as this taste of winter is so early in the year, we will likely see some record breaking lows with temperatures 20 degrees below average in some places. The winter-like chill will stick around for the entirety of the work week, but will be warming some each day. By the next weekend temperatures will make it back to average numbers in the afternoons and overnight.

