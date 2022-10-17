Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pull the Jackets Out, It’s Getting Cold

Elise’s Forecast
Despite sunshine, it will be chilly and brisk all day Tuesday!
Despite sunshine, it will be chilly and brisk all day Tuesday!(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We started off pretty overcast today but things have started to clear out as the anticipated front moves through the area. With the passing of this front will come cooler air and breezy, sometimes gusty, conditions for the next couple of days. Tonight we will be back in the 40s and as more of that colder air settles in temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s tomorrow afternoon. By tomorrow night we will see the coldest temperatures so far this season, with overnight lows in the 30s across the board. With that said, some places will see below freezing temperatures and will be under a freeze watch with this early burst of wintry air. Being as this taste of winter is so early in the year, we will likely see some record breaking lows with temperatures 20 degrees below average in some places. The winter-like chill will stick around for the entirety of the work week, but will be warming some each day. By the next weekend temperatures will make it back to average numbers in the afternoons and overnight.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
A pair of handcuffs.
Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.
Many gathered Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest Muscogee County...
Muscogee County School District holds Odis Spencer Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus

Latest News

Nice to start the workweek but much colder air is on the way!
Mild today, Feeling like winter the rest of the workweek
Warm today as the breeze picks up. It will feel more like winter than fall for the rest of the...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Moisture is going to be driven out of the Valley by Tuesday as the front advances.
Bring on the 60s!
Is It In The Cards WTVM
Warm Today and Tomorrow but get the Hoodies Ready for Tuesday