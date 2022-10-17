Russell County animal shelter seeking help for expansion

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An animal shelter and sanctuary in Russell County needs your help to finish an expansion project.

Cookie Canine Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is looking for donors to help them build additional kennels to house four-legged pups of all breeds.

The newly constructed building needs more walls and railing to be complete and house the pets safely.

The sanctuary houses the animals and will post on its Facebook page the ones who are up for foster care or adoption.

Its founder says all help is needed to bring success to the dogs they care for.

“Basically right now, what we need from the public, we just need funding to get the building finished, and we can move in the rest of our Russell county babies and continue to save lives,” said Daneyell Chambers.

The sanctuary has been open since 2017.

To find out ways to help, click here.

