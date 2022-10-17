St. Anne Pacelli teacher named Geography Teacher Fellow by AGS

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order for Mrs. Wendy McReynolds of St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus.

She is named the 2022 Geography Teacher Fellow by the American Geographical Society (AGS).

Teachers across the U.S. are selected to get special opportunities to support their teaching activities for the year.

McReynolds is one of 50 selected teachers to participate in the 5th year of the initative.

The mission of AGA is to advance and promote geography in business, government, science and education.

McReynolds will attend the AGS fall symposium in New York City to interact with geography leaders across the county.

“It’s just a huge honor and the fact that i’ll be able to interact in at work with other Ap human Geography teachers like myself from all over the county and just to get a different perspective from different teaches from different states and then of course the hilight for me is going to be meeting with the chief reader of the AP Human Geography exam,” said McReynolds.

She joins a very exclusive group of the best geography teachers in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.