2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all ghouls and goblins. It’s time to put on your best costume to collect lots of candy.
Cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are releasing trick or treat hours - however, the cities and counties are reminding all participants of a few safety tips:
- Plan your route in advance and don’t go to houses you don’t know
- Children should never go trick or treating alone
- Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road and cross the street carefully
- Trick or treat in well-lit areas and carry a flashlight
- Parents should check sex offender list before going trick or treating
- Check your child’s candy before they eat it. Discard any unwrapped or opened pieces
- Use sanitizer or wash hands often
We’ve compiled a list of cities/counties that have released trick or treating times. We will continue to update the list as we gather more times. The list is below:
ALABAMA
- AUBURN: City of Auburn will observe neighborhood trick or treat from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31.
- PHENIX CITY: Phenix City will celebrate on Monday, Oct. 31 | Trick or treat between the hours of 6 - 8 p.m. EST.
- VALLEY: City of Valley will observe Halloween and trick or treating on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.
