Bring the Pets and Plants inside the Next Few Nights

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first potential frost/freeze nights of the season have arrived (early) so if you’re a gardener or pet owner it’s time to prepare for that! This morning was cold but tomorrow morning - even colder. About 10 degrees colder in most spots! After that tomorrow afternoon doesn’t look much warmer either. Temps will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s again. The same close to freezing trend continues as we head into Wednesday night, with some actually below freezing. Regardless of whether you see freezing temps or not, it’s going to feel colder thanks to the windy conditions that will be sticking around the Valley. Keep the layers on hand as we head into the end of the week and the weekend, as afternoon highs will stay well below average. Finally, by the weekend we will be back to normal, with highs in the upper 70s again and clear sunny skies. Expect the same sunny and dry conditions heading into the next work week.

