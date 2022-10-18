Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Earlier than usual risk of a frost and freeze

Tyler’s forecast
Chilly all day Tuesday with the coldest air of the season coming Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coldest air of the season is moving into the deep south and the Chattahoochee Valley as we speak. Expect widespread lows in the 30s for a few mornings!

Everything is on track so far to see chilly conditions starting today. On this Tuesday, we’ll have a mainly sunny sky but that won’t do much as the colder, drier air is rushing in. We’ll go from temperatures in the 40s this morning, to 50s this afternoon. Highs reach 55 to near 60, feeling cooler in the shade and in the wind so you can get by with the jacket throughout the day.

Much cooler today and it stays chilly throughout the day!
Much cooler today and it stays chilly throughout the day!(Source: WTVM Weather)

The wind along with extremely low humidity is leading to a high fire danger this afternoon. Please don’t do any burning as fire can spread quickly in these conditions.

Fire Weather Warnings in effect this afternoon so please don't burn!
Fire Weather Warnings in effect this afternoon so please don't burn!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and colder tonight. Still a bit breezy with lows early Wednesday in the low to mid 30s north and west of Columbus. Elsewhere, temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 30s.

Lows will be in the 30s across the valley starting Wednesday morning.
Lows will be in the 30s across the valley starting Wednesday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It will feel like the upper 20s to mid 30s though when you factor in the brisk wind at times.

Feeling colder with the wind, especially tonight and early Wednesday.
Feeling colder with the wind, especially tonight and early Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Most should avoid a frost early Wednesday due to the wind, but those locations that are more sheltered from the wind may see some frost. Frost is more likely in many spots early Thursday and maybe even early Friday as the winds relax more and many of us dip into the low to mid 30s.

While we may not have a freeze officially in Columbus, frost is certainly possible. Parts of...
While we may not have a freeze officially in Columbus, frost is certainly possible. Parts of our area should expect a light freeze.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Either way, near record lows are anticipated. This is actually the coldest we’ve been this early in fall since at least 2009.

With the coldest air of the season, near record lows are anticipated, especially Wednesday and...
With the coldest air of the season, near record lows are anticipated, especially Wednesday and Thursday mornings.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Everyone reaches the 60s Thursday afternoon; some reach the low 70s Friday afternoon. It will be much warmer by the weekend. Mornings will still be chilly, just not as cold. Highs are expected to climb in the mid to upper 70s. We could hit 80 degrees by early next week. Next week could eventually bring some rain chances but that’s still way down the road so stay tuned.

Already looking forward to a warm up? You'll notice a difference by Friday and especially over...
Already looking forward to a warm up? You'll notice a difference by Friday and especially over the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
A pair of The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a...
Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

Latest News

Chilly all day Tuesday with the coldest air of the season coming Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Despite sunshine, it will be chilly and brisk all day Tuesday!
Pull the Jackets Out, It’s Getting Cold
Nice to start the workweek but much colder air is on the way!
Mild today, Feeling like winter the rest of the workweek
Warm today as the breeze picks up. It will feel more like winter than fall for the rest of the...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go