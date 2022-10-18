Earlier than usual risk of a frost and freeze

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coldest air of the season is moving into the deep south and the Chattahoochee Valley as we speak. Expect widespread lows in the 30s for a few mornings!

Everything is on track so far to see chilly conditions starting today. On this Tuesday, we’ll have a mainly sunny sky but that won’t do much as the colder, drier air is rushing in. We’ll go from temperatures in the 40s this morning, to 50s this afternoon. Highs reach 55 to near 60, feeling cooler in the shade and in the wind so you can get by with the jacket throughout the day.

Much cooler today and it stays chilly throughout the day! (Source: WTVM Weather)

The wind along with extremely low humidity is leading to a high fire danger this afternoon. Please don’t do any burning as fire can spread quickly in these conditions.

Fire Weather Warnings in effect this afternoon so please don't burn! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and colder tonight. Still a bit breezy with lows early Wednesday in the low to mid 30s north and west of Columbus. Elsewhere, temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 30s.

Lows will be in the 30s across the valley starting Wednesday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It will feel like the upper 20s to mid 30s though when you factor in the brisk wind at times.

Feeling colder with the wind, especially tonight and early Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Most should avoid a frost early Wednesday due to the wind, but those locations that are more sheltered from the wind may see some frost. Frost is more likely in many spots early Thursday and maybe even early Friday as the winds relax more and many of us dip into the low to mid 30s.

While we may not have a freeze officially in Columbus, frost is certainly possible. Parts of our area should expect a light freeze. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Either way, near record lows are anticipated. This is actually the coldest we’ve been this early in fall since at least 2009.

With the coldest air of the season, near record lows are anticipated, especially Wednesday and Thursday mornings. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Everyone reaches the 60s Thursday afternoon; some reach the low 70s Friday afternoon. It will be much warmer by the weekend. Mornings will still be chilly, just not as cold. Highs are expected to climb in the mid to upper 70s. We could hit 80 degrees by early next week. Next week could eventually bring some rain chances but that’s still way down the road so stay tuned.

Already looking forward to a warm up? You'll notice a difference by Friday and especially over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

