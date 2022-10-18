Early voting starts in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This isn’t the first year for early voting, voters we talked to say the early bird catches the worm by not having to wait in long lines.

Early voting has started in Georgia. “I was only in the line for an hour today,” says one voter.

“An hour and 13 minutes,” says another voter.

Plenty of voters lined up today at the citizens services center in Columbus to get ahead of the process.

“To beat the lines,” says one voter.

People like Tony say it’s important because last year was very different when trying to vote.

“Last year the lines were like, a thousand people,” says another voter.

“Because last year I was in the line for like three hours, early voting so I wanted to come early today and get it over with,” says one voter. So if you are worried about the lines, early voting is a good option to make sure you have time to make your vote count.

“It’s very important for everybody to come out and express your opinion about what you think is going on in Georgia,” says another voter. “I will come out early vote, I feel like it’s an incredibly important thing, to do I don’t want to waste time or procrastinate. I know that I have plenty of time but if I go ahead and do it right away I feel good about it the rest of the time,” says one voter. High profile races, like the Georgia U.S. Senate race, have many interested in turnout for this year’s election.

“I’m keeping my eye basically on, the senate race with Herschel Walker, and Raphael Warnock and I’m keeping my eye on the Georgia race, and the house race with Sanford Bishop. I think whose three races are very important.”

Early voting will be Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Citizens Services Center, Shirley Winston Recreation Center, and Columbus Tech.

