Inflation is taking a spooky toll on Halloween candy and other sweets

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is less than two weeks away and you may have noticed candy is a bit pricier than usual this October.

The price of candy is up more than a dozen percent compared to last September, according to experts from the Bureau of Labor statistics.

If you have been out shopping for treats, you may think the price tags are tricks, since they’re higher than usual, and rising.

According to the Consumer Price Index done by the Bureau of Labor statistics, candy costs 13.1 percent more than it did September 2021, the biggest jump recorded within a year’s time by CPI.

As Halloween participation reaches pre-pandemic levels, Britt David Baptist church in Columbus is getting ready for their “Ark in the Park”, an alternative to trick-or-treating event.

“We’re hoping to hit the 10,000 mark again and we want to be prepared for them. So, we want to make sure that we have all the candy that we need,” says Tim jones, Britt David Baptist Church Pastor.

Pastor Jones says the church is still looking to add 700 more pounds of candy and with donations low, they find ways to fill the bins.

“Candy is something that is extra it comes on the backend of all the necessities that we need in life. So, we find ourselves trying to be creative to make up the difference,” says Jones.

It isn’t just Halloween candy, inflation is rising the cost of sweets of all kinds.

The cost of sugar itself is 17 percent higher than it was in September of last year. Businesses like Kilwins, who use sugar daily for their goodies, know all too well about this rise.

Harrison Jones, the general manager of Kilwins, says they are keeping a close eye on how they make their treats to avoid having to raise prices of their products.

“Definitely most of our homemade goods are what we experience most of the inflation on. You’re talking anywhere from 10 to 12 pounds of sugar per loaf or per caramel,” says Jones; “We’re just being more careful on our end and making sure most of everything we make gets to the customer. We keep a much closer eye on our cooking and making sure that all of our recipes are made to a T, there’s hardly any waste.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.