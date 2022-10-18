Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Inflation is taking a spooky toll on Halloween candy and other sweets

If you have been out shopping for treats, you may think the price tags are tricks, since they’re higher than usual, and rising.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is less than two weeks away and you may have noticed candy is a bit pricier than usual this October.

The price of candy is up more than a dozen percent compared to last September, according to experts from the Bureau of Labor statistics.

If you have been out shopping for treats, you may think the price tags are tricks, since they’re higher than usual, and rising.

According to the Consumer Price Index done by the Bureau of Labor statistics, candy costs 13.1 percent more than it did September 2021, the biggest jump recorded within a year’s time by CPI.

As Halloween participation reaches pre-pandemic levels, Britt David Baptist church in Columbus is getting ready for their “Ark in the Park”, an alternative to trick-or-treating event.

“We’re hoping to hit the 10,000 mark again and we want to be prepared for them. So, we want to make sure that we have all the candy that we need,” says Tim jones, Britt David Baptist Church Pastor.

Pastor Jones says the church is still looking to add 700 more pounds of candy and with donations low, they find ways to fill the bins.

“Candy is something that is extra it comes on the backend of all the necessities that we need in life. So, we find ourselves trying to be creative to make up the difference,” says Jones.

It isn’t just Halloween candy, inflation is rising the cost of sweets of all kinds.

The cost of sugar itself is 17 percent higher than it was in September of last year. Businesses like Kilwins, who use sugar daily for their goodies, know all too well about this rise.

Harrison Jones, the general manager of Kilwins, says they are keeping a close eye on how they make their treats to avoid having to raise prices of their products.

“Definitely most of our homemade goods are what we experience most of the inflation on. You’re talking anywhere from 10 to 12 pounds of sugar per loaf or per caramel,” says Jones; “We’re just being more careful on our end and making sure most of everything we make gets to the customer. We keep a much closer eye on our cooking and making sure that all of our recipes are made to a T, there’s hardly any waste.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
A pair of The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a...
Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

Latest News

If you have been out shopping for treats, you may think the price tags are tricks, since...
WTVM Weekdays @ 530P - VOD - clipped version
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Early voting shatters previous records | 2022 Georgia election news
Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Chilly all day Tuesday with the coldest air of the season coming Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go