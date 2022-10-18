Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: Memphis man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car

Susepect Tyshaun Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and...
Susepect Tyshaun Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man is accused of attempting to kill a DoorDash driver.

The incident occurred on Sept. 14 on Peres Avenue, according to WMC.

The victim told police that he made a delivery and was walking to his vehicle when an unknown man opened his door.

As he got closer, the man fired shots, according to the police affidavit.

Police said the victim returned fire as the man stole his vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Impala.

The Impala was found parked Monday at a Dollar General on James Road.

Officers found the driver inside and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Tyshaun Wear, who police said confessed to the crime.

Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

He’s also charged with reckless driving, theft of property and failure to exercise due care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A pair of The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a...
Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

Latest News

FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart
The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt...
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers
Brock Salveson was killed last week when a traffic pole he was unloading fell on him. His...
Family wants answers after traffic pole falls, kills contractor
Energy saving house tips amid lowering temperatures
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again