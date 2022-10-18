Business Break
SaMarc Foundation takes Columbus athletes on educational Bahamas trip

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local high school basketball players returned to the Fountain City following an educational trip to the Bahamas.

High school basketball players from Northside, Columbus and Pacelli took the free cruise thanks to the SaMarc Foundation.

The Bi-City Award recipients visited Bimini, the smallest island in the Bahamas, with only one road stretching seven miles.

They also learned the island is where Martin Luther King, Jr. pinned his famous ‘I Have a Dream Speech.’

SaMarc’s CEO Marc Upshaw says it’s their way of giving back to the youth.

“I want them to continue to try to inspire others like we are inspiring them. Hopefully, we are inspiring them by taking them out of Columbus and having them to see other places and see other things and meet other people by taking them out of this country or out of the state,” said Upshaw.

Upshaw and his best friend, former NBA player Sam Mitchell started the organization 18 years ago.

They’ve taken students to the NASA Space Center, the White House and New York.

They also host free basketball camps for high schoolers every summer.

