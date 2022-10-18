WTVM hosts Georgia House District 2 Congressional Debate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is honored and proud to bring our viewers the debate between two candidates vying for your vote to serve as your representative in Washington, D.C. - the Georgia House District 2 Congressional seat.

WTVM will be talking with longtime incumbent Sanford Bishop and political newcomer Chris West. WTVM will be asking the tough questions to both candidates on issues like abortion, national security, gas prices, inflation and more.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE TO WATCH THE DEBATE AT 7/6 P.M. CST.]

This one hour debate is airing across both WTVM and WXTX in Columbus - and WALB in Albany. The debate covers most of the 30 counties that make up the newly drawn district - which stretches to Macon and runs south to the Georgia-Florida state line.

Chris West defeated Jeremy Hunt in a runoff to advance to the upcoming general election. Meanwhile, incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop defeated challenger Joseph O’Hara in the Democratic primary.

